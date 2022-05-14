$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.36. Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $874.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 82.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 518.0% during the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 219,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

