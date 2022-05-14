-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Akerna posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.52). Akerna had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KERN shares. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akerna by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 343,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,924. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.60.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

