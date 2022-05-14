$0.04 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Alkermes posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,595,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

ALKS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,241. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 0.75. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

