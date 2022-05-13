Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Down 8.4%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

