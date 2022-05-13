Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Shares Down 8.4%

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)
