Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.6% of Norinchukin Bank The’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $51,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 106,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 42,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.08. 2,374,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,997. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.27 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

