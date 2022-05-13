Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $517.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $324.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $309.00 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,640.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.