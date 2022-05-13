ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

ETR:TIM remained flat at $€20.00 ($21.05) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($16.84) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($25.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

