Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,559. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,845,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 732.3% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,305,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after purchasing an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 470,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.