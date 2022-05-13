Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Get Costamare alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

CMRE stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Costamare has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Costamare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Costamare by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Costamare by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costamare by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Costamare by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costamare (CMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.