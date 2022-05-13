Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of CGNX opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. Cognex has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $3,102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cognex by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,064,000 after purchasing an additional 229,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.