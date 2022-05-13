Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) to Hold

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is engaged in providing corporate and retail banking products and services primarily in China. Its services include accepting deposits from public, granting term loans, settlement, bills discounting, issuing financial bonds, underwriting and trading government bonds. It also provides inter-bank lending and borrowing, letter of credit and guarantees, collection and payment, insurance agency services, safety deposit box services, foreign exchange, international settlement, foreign currency placement, foreign currency bills acceptance and discounting. In addition, it involves in treasury businesses for proprietary purpose and on behalf of customers. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of China Merchants Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS CIHKY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Merchants Bank will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About China Merchants Bank (Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

