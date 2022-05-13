Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) to “Hold”

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

AFIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,867. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. Equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

