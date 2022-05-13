Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $10.18 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,910,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,941. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 482,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 37.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,373,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 373,044 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

