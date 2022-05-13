Zacks Investment Research Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Identiv in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Identiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,255. The company has a market capitalization of $266.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Identiv has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $38,786.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,594,008 shares in the company, valued at $30,479,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 287,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,982. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.