Zacks Investment Research Lowers Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $974.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Funko will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $2,155,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $64,602.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,926.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,518,945 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,665 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Funko by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 60.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 141,878 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Funko by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Funko by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

