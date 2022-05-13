Zacks Investment Research Lowers BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 63.9% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the second quarter worth $1,684,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay (Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.