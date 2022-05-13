Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioAtla Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a novel class of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. BioAtla Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

BCAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BioAtla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $51.83.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioAtla will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioAtla by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

