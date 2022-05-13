Zacks Investment Research Lowers Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BNFT opened at $8.12 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $29,616.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 393,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,313 and have sold 46,113 shares valued at $430,363. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,013,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

