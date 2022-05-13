Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial is poised to benefit from growth opportunities, given its expansive and compelling suite of life and annuity products and a strong market presence. Focus on exiting transition service agreements should lower costs. The company has been reducing expenses from 2019 onward with gradual exits from TSAs. Brighthouse Financial witnessed record sales for both Shield Level annuities and variable annuities with FlexChoice Access in 2021. Brighthouse is also revamping the life insurance business to ramp up annuity sales. Shares of Brighthouse Financial have outperformed its industry in a year. The company remains focused on transitioning the business mix to less capital-intensive products. However, escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion and high debt level raises financial risk for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

