Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $3.40 on Monday. Akouos has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akouos by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
