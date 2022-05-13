Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $3.40 on Monday. Akouos has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Akouos by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akouos by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akouos (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.