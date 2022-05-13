Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 211.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

DAL stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.28. 513,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,324,022. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $435,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 267,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,650,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

