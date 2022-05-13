Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,906,000 after acquiring an additional 843,422 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 414,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

