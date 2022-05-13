Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will announce $57.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.85 million. Materialise posted sales of $60.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $239.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.18 million to $241.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $267.36 million, with estimates ranging from $259.95 million to $276.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

MTLS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 419,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,521. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Materialise has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.74 million, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

