Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.84. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GRP.U traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19.

