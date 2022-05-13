Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.98. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $128.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,532. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

