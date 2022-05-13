Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) to post sales of $766.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $762.55 million and the highest is $770.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $746.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

NYSE ALLE traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.78. 627,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,958. Allegion has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 90,980 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 207,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

