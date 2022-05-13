Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 76.51% and a negative net margin of 52.10%.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Veritone stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 652,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $286.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Veritone has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after acquiring an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veritone by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

