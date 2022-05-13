Zacks: Analysts Expect Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $498.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.10 million and the highest is $515.26 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.52 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company.

Shares of Qiagen stock traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 952,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $41.32 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.33.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

