Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. 3,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,701. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 100.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $516,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

