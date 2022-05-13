Zacks: Analysts Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NewAge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NewAge by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in NewAge by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 9,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,842. NewAge has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

