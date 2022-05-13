Zacks: Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 114,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,310. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $435.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.81.

About Chuy’s (Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.