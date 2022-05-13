Zacks: Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.23. AdaptHealth posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 390.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $706.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $200,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $499,360.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in AdaptHealth by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after buying an additional 127,493 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 50,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.47.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

