Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). MediaAlpha posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.88 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,133. The company has a market capitalization of $629.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.58. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.