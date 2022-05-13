Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DYGet Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DY. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.99. 321,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,691. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

