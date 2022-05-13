Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.57 Million

Brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $83.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.20 million and the highest is $84.03 million. CareDx reported sales of $74.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $341.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $345.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $392.58 million, with estimates ranging from $382.53 million to $403.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 83,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,771. CareDx has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $121,768.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,491 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 627,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after buying an additional 205,303 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CareDx by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.