Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 30,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,175. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $81.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.86.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,332.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 71,465.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

