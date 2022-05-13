Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

YTEN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 277,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.