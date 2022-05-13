YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases Earnings Results

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. YETI updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.86-$2.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,329. YETI has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in YETI by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

