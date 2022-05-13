YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.38.

YETI traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,145. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 5.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

