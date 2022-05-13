Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 6.9% Following Weak Earnings

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $15.48. 1,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 344,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 69.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

