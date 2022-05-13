Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.93

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 10706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on XNCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $72,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xencor by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

