W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $729.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,831,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 92,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

