WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$197.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital cut their price target on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.64.

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$1.62 on Friday, hitting C$132.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,393. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$130.16 and a 12-month high of C$187.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$158.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.75.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4299997 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

