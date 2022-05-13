Wrapped BNB Hits Market Cap of $1.49 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $298.32 or 0.00993413 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00531426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,873.42 or 2.06037808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,009,797 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

