Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.36

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $42.54, with a volume of 3534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 45,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 685.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.