Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Workday by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Workday by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 783.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Workday by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,719.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

