Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock Position Lessened by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.14% of Woodward worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 321.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 98.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,292 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after purchasing an additional 202,018 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.38.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 293,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,676. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.72 and a 52 week high of $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

