Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Daniel G. Korte Purchases 1,896 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $98.88 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.72 and a 52-week high of $129.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Woodward by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Woodward by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WWD. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.38.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

