Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $11.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 5.4% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. CNB Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.69. 604,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,533. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.57.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

