Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

Shares of AMT traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.66. 2,229,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

